Artist and tutor Moira Spencer gave Brighouse Art Circle advice on their paintings
Brighouse Art Circle members had a friendly criticism session with artist and tutor Moira Spencer when she gave members friendly advice on how to improve their paintings.
By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The next meeting on Thursday, March 2 at 7.30pm will the monthly life model session and the following week on March 9 will be a demonstration by Anthony Barrow in charcoal and acrylic.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.
For details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call 07866 606439.