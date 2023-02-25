News you can trust since 1853
Artist and tutor Moira Spencer gave Brighouse Art Circle advice on their paintings

Brighouse Art Circle members had a friendly criticism session with artist and tutor Moira Spencer when she gave members friendly advice on how to improve their paintings.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The next meeting on Thursday, March 2 at 7.30pm will the monthly life model session and the following week on March 9 will be a demonstration by Anthony Barrow in charcoal and acrylic.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.

For details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call 07866 606439.

Artist and tutor Moira Spencer
