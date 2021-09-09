Artwork inspired by Calderdale landmarks hidden in unexpected places as part of project

Key to this project are five temporary outdoor art installations that have been specially created in hidden and unexpected places in Todmorden, Heptonstall and Hebden Bridge.

The creator and co-ordinator of Calder Folk is Todmorden based creative artist, illustrator and writer Michael Powell who said: “Calder Folk aims to raise the awareness of the rich folklore, history, legends and landscapes of the Upper Calder Valley, and link it to the wider community through visual art, poetry and music."

The locations of the five outdoor art installations can be found in five booklets that have been specially created for this project that contain a map, poem and illustration.

Booklets can be obtained from the Todmorden Information Centre throughout September or online by following the link: thecloudgallery.com

The music that has been specially commissioned can be accessed by visitors with mobile devices via QR codes and that can be found at each of the outdoor art installations.