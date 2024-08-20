Barry De More - Retrospective August 17- September 29

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This retrospective of the late Barry De More features impasto oil paintings, collages and drawings of places in Calderdale that somehow manage to be primitive yet knowing at the same time.

These were the works that Barry took seriously, but he also produced more playful 3d work which has never been shown en masse before.

'The advent of Modernism meant that radical changes were possible in the ways that the painter views the physical world, so that a simple topographical route will not always provide the answers. De

More does not look to the picturesque, preferring the mundane and ordinary, so that he might make something more memorable of the commonplace. Similarly, naturalistic illusion might not seem appropriate.' Douglas Binder - Curator of the exhibition.

ACDC leads and manages a programme at Dean Clough including six free to visit art galleries, with a wide-ranging exhibition and events programme.