Brighouse Art Circle monthly life model session
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:18 am
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:20 am
Brighouse Art Circle members will be having their monthly life model session on Thursday 3 March at 7.30pm
New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year.
Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.
If you enjoy painting at home, not painted for a long time or never painted but would like to join a friendly group of like-minded people why not just turn up or for more details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or ring Duncan on 07866 606439.