Brighouse Art Circle monthly life model session

Brighouse Art Circle members workshop

Brighouse Art Circle members will be having their monthly life model session on Thursday 3 March at 7.30pm

New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year.

Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.