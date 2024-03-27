Celebrate CultureDale at The Piece Hall

The official launch day for CYOC on Saturday, April 13 sees 26 different free performances and activities across Halifax and I’m really proud some are at The Piece Hall.

By CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL

Fifty years on – the charts are based on streaming and downloads, and there is not much change out of £300,000 for an average home. Appropriately, the latest hit TV show, Renegade Nell, is from our very own, star writer and Piece Hall patron, Sally Wainwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally has been instrumental in catapulting Calderdale into the global cultural consciousness with the huge success of her dramas Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

And it’s this cultural renaissance which has inspired the theme for Calderdale’s 50th anniversary. CultureDale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 will see a year-long programme of creativity and activity starting this month.

The official launch day for CYOC on Saturday, April 13 sees 26 different free performances and activities across Halifax and I’m really proud some are at The Piece Hall.

The courtyard programme kicks off with social ballroom dancing, a perfect way to keep mentally and physically fit. In the afternoon we’re joined by the ‘Bard of Calderdale’ Roger Davies and his band with his captivating tunes with lyrical themes of home, love and everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t wait to welcome Parkinson Lane School Dance Troupe. Their combination of traditional South Asian dance with modern techniques and Western music has seen them perform all over Europe.

We’ve got not one but two choirs. All Together Now are about so much more than singing, they perform regularly for care homes and community groups and the Signing Choir is made up of both deaf and hearing people who perform songs in British Sign Language. Anyone who comes to our summer gigs knows how amazing the BSL interpreters are at every show.

And it’s New Orleans meets 90s club classics to finish the day as Mr Wilson’s Second Liners bring the party with their rabble-rousing style that’s part marching band part rave!

There’s more entertainment at Dean Clough who celebrate local heritage with a Crossley Carpet sculpture workshop, Borough Market’s Albany Arcade will be packed with music and performances while the town centre streets come alive with a makers’ market, music, skateboarding and art workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year of Culture continues with iconic events, for everyone including a community festival at People’s Park, a children’s and families’ creative roadshow, a Youth Music Takeover, and community-led performances – even on a canal boat.

For The Piece Hall, 2024 is our biggest year of music to date with more than 30 world class gigs. But as we get ready to celebrate our musical heroes let’s continue recognise, honour, and support our local cultural heroes.

Calderdale’s famous for its creativity, rich history, amazing landscapes, unforgettable characters, entrepreneurship, and talent, how lucky are we to be part of this rich cultural tapestry that makes the Borough so special.