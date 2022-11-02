Hebden Bridge artist's work features on Scope charity calendar and Christmas card

Disability equality charity Scope is collaborating with five disabled artists whose work is featured in the Artists Collection on a range of homewares and gifts available in the charity’s online shop and selected high street charity shops. The online shop also offers products created by disabled makers, representational books and toys to develop skills and facilitate learning. Scope has also created an exclusive Make A Statement range of products.

For 2023, selected artwork from Hebden Bridge based artist and designer, Kate Boyce, is featured in a wall calendar and is available from mid-September. All profits help Scope provide vital support services for disabled people and their families and to campaign for a fairer society.

Kate is inspired by the dramatic landscapes of Yorkshire, the Lake District and the East Coast and her passion for nature, colour, landscape and light is reflected in her stunning artworks, that uses paint, photography, collage and print to construct mixed media original artwork.

Kate Boyce calendar

Kate Boyce, artist and designer, said: “The work that Scope does to raise awareness of disabilities is particularly important to me, as I live with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, also called Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), which is a disabling and often misunderstood chronic illness.

“I love to use vibrant colours in my work which also acts as a kind of art therapy giving me a feeling of joy and I hope that transfers to people who see my work.

“It’s very exciting to have this platform that’s taking my work in a new direction and giving me the chance to use my skills to help a brilliant charity.

“Scope’s online shop is a great idea, not everyone can afford art, especially original canvas, and the Artist Collection makes it affordable and accessible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter Forest by Kate Boyce for Scope.

A selection of Kate Boyce’s work is also available on a range of products in the Artists Collection at Scope’s online shop. A Christmas card with Kate Boyce’s Winter Forest painting is available on Scope’s online shop.