Northern artists urged to submit work before end of April for major summer exhibition

Last year's exhibition attracted more than 66,000 visitors (credit Sam Toolie)

Artists from across the North have until the end of this month to submit works for a major exhibition in Leeds this summer.

The New Light Summer Exhibition of the North will take place in July and August. It is open to all artists with a Northern connection. The submissions window closes on April 30.

Artists accepted will see their work exhibited at Sunny Bank Mills, one of Leeds’ biggest arts and cultural hubs, based in a former textile mill in Farsley, West Leeds.

Last year’s New Light Art Prize Exhibition, which was seen at five venues across the North, attracted more than 66,000 visitors.

Of the 120 selected artworks on show, 95 sold during the exhibition.

The Summer Exhibition of the North is sponsored by Harrogate-based McInroy & Wood, long term sponsor of the New Light Charity.

Rebekah Tadd, chief executive of New Light, said: “It is very exciting to see the entries coming in for our first Summer Exhibition of the North.

"We are seeing entries from both artists familiar to New Light and new artists – with artworks from paintings, printmaking, drawings, ceramics, sculpture, and textiles. It promises to be a very diverse exhibition.

"There is just one month left to go and then we hand over the challenge of selection to our fantastic panel of judges.

“Each judge has a very different background, core specialism and an individual approach to the judging process.

"They will curate their own distinctive selection of artworks, making the exhibition curatorially interesting, attracting a range of interpretation and creative engagement and sparking exciting public debate.

Judge George Vasey, a freelance writer and curator based in Newcastle, said: “As a judge, I want to be surprised and inspired. I’m after art that makes my heart sing.

"I love art that confuses me and leaves me curious to find out more. I want to see art that lodges itself in my brain and refuses to vacate it. I adore art that is singular. I like art that grabs my hand, steals my heart, and helps me see the world in a different way.”

Gallery directors and curators from across the north and London will visit the exhibition to seek new and emerging artists.

Each of the Summer Exhibition judges will award a bursary of £500 to their chosen overall winning artist.