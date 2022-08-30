Portraits of Halifax 'makers and doers' to be showcased in new art exhibition

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The portraits have been painted by artist Marcus Jack and feature some of the figures who helped Halifax earn its ‘Shoreditch Of The North’ reputation, including Michael Ainsworth, bar owner and promoter, Vic Allen, arts director of Dean Clough galleries, Captain Of The Lost Waves, acclaimed folk musician and Keiron Higgins, punk performance poet.

The subjects of the portraits will be there at the opening of the event to see the actual paintings for the first time.

Marcus will host the night, from 7pm to 9pm, explaining what made him choose these people as subjects, some informal chat about their story, their motivations and inspirations, and visitors can see their reaction to seeing each of their portraits being unveiled.

Photo: Marcus Jack

The exhibition, ‘Summat From Nowt’, is is Marcus’ second solo show after ‘From New York to West Yorks’, which explored the impact of hip hop on the people of West Yorkshire. It included over 20 portraits of rap stars through the years.

This was shown at Crossleys Mill, Dean Clough from 2020 until very recently, having been extended due to the Covid pandemic.

For those who don’t make the event on September 14, all the paintings will be on show at The Grayston Unity until the end of October, as part of the Town Festival.

If you are interested in attending, or would like further information, email [email protected]

Stan by Marcus Jack