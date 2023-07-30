News you can trust since 1853
Still time to enter Calderdale Council’s Open Art competition - best will be selected for display in a six-month exhibition

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

People from Calderdale and beyond are invited to submit their artwork by midnight on August 15, the best of which will be selected for display in a six-month exhibition at Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse.

In the runup to Calderdale’s Year of Culture in 2024, the theme of this year’s competition is the landscape, people, history and heritage that make Calderdale so distinctive.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three works, as selected by the panel of judges, and will be provided by the competition sponsors, Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant, Abacus Picture Framing and Harveys of Halifax Department Store.

The six-month Calderdale Open Art Exhibition at Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse, will start on Saturday 30 September 2023.
There will also be an additional £100 People’s Prize awarded to the favourite entrant, as voted for by visitors to the exhibition.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “People from all backgrounds can play a part in the runup to Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 by sharing their artistic representations of the borough’s stunning landscape and fascinating people and heritage. There’s still time to enter, so don’t miss your chance before the 15 August deadline.

“I look forward to seeing all the artwork, which will be another great reason to visit Smith Art Gallery and the adjoining Brighouse Library.”

There will also be an additional £100 People’s Prize awarded to the favourite entrant, as voted for by visitors to the exhibition.
The six-month Calderdale Open Art Exhibition at Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse, will start on Saturday, September 30.

All money raised from the competition goes towards supporting Calderdale’s museums and galleries.

To enter visit museums.calderdale.gov.uk

