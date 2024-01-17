A new exhibition showcasing some gorgeous paper pieces is going on show in Hebden Bridge.

‘Paper’, at Heart Gallery on Market Street, aims to change the narrative around this versatile material by focusing on it as a creative

medium.

First introduced in China almost 2000 years ago for capturing writing and drawings, paper spread to Central Asia in the eight century and was soon adopted in Egypt and Morocco before finally reaching Europe.

Paper opens at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge on Sunday

The first recorded paper mill in the UK was Sele Mill near Hertford.

The new exhibition features sculptures, paper clay ceramics and stationery products selected by the Heart Gallery team, led by Alison Westwood.

‘Paper’ opens on Sunday (January 21) at 11am and runs until April 21.

