News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Things to do in West Yorkshire: Beautiful new exhibition launches at Hebden Bridge gallery

A new exhibition showcasing some gorgeous paper pieces is going on show in Hebden Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

‘Paper’, at Heart Gallery on Market Street, aims to change the narrative around this versatile material by focusing on it as a creative

medium.

First introduced in China almost 2000 years ago for capturing writing and drawings, paper spread to Central Asia in the eight century and was soon adopted in Egypt and Morocco before finally reaching Europe.

Paper opens at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge on SundayPaper opens at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge on Sunday
Paper opens at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge on Sunday
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first recorded paper mill in the UK was Sele Mill near Hertford.

The new exhibition features sculptures, paper clay ceramics and stationery products selected by the Heart Gallery team, led by Alison Westwood.

‘Paper’ opens on Sunday (January 21) at 11am and runs until April 21.

If you have a story to share or an event you think we should cover, you can contact the reporting team by emailing [email protected].

For more information about Heart Gallery visit

Related topics:Hebden BridgeWest YorkshireEgypt