Artisan market, treasure trails, F1, Lego building and more at Dean Clough this weekend

There’s fun for all the family at Dean Clough, Halifax this weekend with the return of its fabulous artisan market and a special prize giving trail, a free-to-attend LEGO F1 ‘make and take’ workshop, and much more!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning destination will also host its popular artists workshops, public gallery exhibitions, and free heritage and discovery trails, whilst visitors can enjoy free parking to explore plentiful independent cafés, restaurants and shops.

The historic venue itself is a wonder to behold with its 16 grand Victorian era mill buildings that were once home to the largest carpet manufacturing business in the world, making it a perfect day out as we kick off the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is full list of ‘What’s On’ at Dean Clough this weekend:

Dean Clough Mills

RSH Artisan Market – Sunday 27th July

Date: Sunday 27th July 2025, 10:00 - 15:00

Presenting a fine selection of high-quality, handmade goods, food and crafts with 40+ stalls from local artisan traders. Live music and face painting are included alongside a free market trail where every entry will win a sticker and a chocolatey treat. Plus, they will be entered in a special prize draw for the main prize!

Event Page & Map

Dean Clough Mills

Things to See and Do

6 free art gallery spaces + the spectacular Dean Clough LEGO model FREE LEGO F1 Make & Take Workshop in the Crossley Gallery, D Mill + LEGO for sale (11:00 – 14:00, while stocks last) Face painting Live music including Unity Jazz Trio at Stod Fold (12:00 – 14:00) Mill House Artist Open Studios (see real studios and meet the artists) Chidren’s Trail / Art Trail / Heritage Trail – free from D Mill reception

Current Exhibitions (D Mill)

Artisan Market at Dean Clough

Crossley Gallery | Anthony Earnshaw – The Imp of Surrealism | Ends Sun 28th Sep

Upstairs & Mosaic galleries (1st floor) | Millie Thompson – Just As It is | Ends Sun 17th Aug

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus Wall (D Mill Reception) | Pete Defty: The Outlaw Project | Ends Sun 10th Aug

While You’re Here

Explore Dean Clough’s independent cafés, restaurants, shops and galleries

Spill Coffee House (08:00 – 16:00, kitchen closes at 15:00) Thai Corner (15:00 – 21:00) The Engine Room Halifax Ltd (09:00 – 15:00) True North Restaurant (10:00 – 17:00) Lucy’s Little Bake House (10:00 – 15:00) Babar Khan Restaurant (16:00 – 23:00) Stod Fold Bar (12:00 –20:00) Design Shop (10:00 – 16:00) Wed4Less Outlets (10:30 – 17:00) Next Level (11:00 – 22:00) Stanley's Store (10:00 – 15:00) Eight Wellness Club + café (08:00 – 21:00) Prestige Flowers Gift Shop (10:00 – 15:00)

Parking, Entry and EV Charging

Free parking every weekend, including market days. For convenient access, we recommend using the West Entrance car park. It also has EV charging available.