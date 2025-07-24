Artisan market, treasure trails, F1, Lego building and more at Dean Clough this weekend
The award-winning destination will also host its popular artists workshops, public gallery exhibitions, and free heritage and discovery trails, whilst visitors can enjoy free parking to explore plentiful independent cafés, restaurants and shops.
The historic venue itself is a wonder to behold with its 16 grand Victorian era mill buildings that were once home to the largest carpet manufacturing business in the world, making it a perfect day out as we kick off the summer holidays.
Here is full list of ‘What’s On’ at Dean Clough this weekend:
RSH Artisan Market – Sunday 27th July
Date: Sunday 27th July 2025, 10:00 - 15:00
Presenting a fine selection of high-quality, handmade goods, food and crafts with 40+ stalls from local artisan traders. Live music and face painting are included alongside a free market trail where every entry will win a sticker and a chocolatey treat. Plus, they will be entered in a special prize draw for the main prize!
Event Page & Map
Things to See and Do
- 6 free art gallery spaces + the spectacular Dean Clough LEGO model
- FREE LEGO F1 Make & Take Workshop in the Crossley Gallery, D Mill + LEGO for sale (11:00 – 14:00, while stocks last)
- Face painting
- Live music including Unity Jazz Trio at Stod Fold (12:00 – 14:00)
- Mill House Artist Open Studios (see real studios and meet the artists)
- Chidren’s Trail / Art Trail / Heritage Trail – free from D Mill reception
Current Exhibitions (D Mill)
Crossley Gallery | Anthony Earnshaw – The Imp of Surrealism | Ends Sun 28th Sep
Upstairs & Mosaic galleries (1st floor) | Millie Thompson – Just As It is | Ends Sun 17th Aug
Focus Wall (D Mill Reception) | Pete Defty: The Outlaw Project | Ends Sun 10th Aug
While You’re Here
Explore Dean Clough’s independent cafés, restaurants, shops and galleries
- Spill Coffee House (08:00 – 16:00, kitchen closes at 15:00)
- Thai Corner (15:00 – 21:00)
- The Engine Room Halifax Ltd (09:00 – 15:00)
- True North Restaurant (10:00 – 17:00)
- Lucy’s Little Bake House (10:00 – 15:00)
- Babar Khan Restaurant (16:00 – 23:00)
- Stod Fold Bar (12:00 –20:00)
- Design Shop (10:00 – 16:00)
- Wed4Less Outlets (10:30 – 17:00)
- Next Level (11:00 – 22:00)
- Stanley's Store (10:00 – 15:00)
- Eight Wellness Club + café (08:00 – 21:00)
- Prestige Flowers Gift Shop (10:00 – 15:00)
Parking, Entry and EV Charging
Free parking every weekend, including market days. For convenient access, we recommend using the West Entrance car park. It also has EV charging available.