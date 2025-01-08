Award-winning documentary rugby town to screen at the Rex Cinema, Elland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets have been selling fast for the showing of multi-award-winning “Rugby Town”, showing at The Rex Cinema, Elland on Friday January 26.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary celebrates 150 years of the Halifax Rugby League Football Club and the area’s rich rugby heritage, and takes you on the journey from the club’s historic beginnings, its 1980s heydays of the Wembley finals, through to the modern day Panthers, and featuring interviews with club legends, fans, and historians.

Produced and directed by Halifax filmmaker James Mellor of Rainbow Trout Films, Rugby Town has enjoyed a successful international film festival run, in which it was screened at eight film festivals, winning three awards, along with two honourable mentions and a finalist position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director James Mellor said:“It’s been incredible to see how well the film has been received, especially with our wins at the International Sport Film Festival in Slovenia, the New York International Film Awards in the USA and the Festival of International Cinema and Television Sportif in Milan, which is backed by the Olympic Committee.

Filming Rugby Town

This documentary captures the pride, passion, and dedication that make Halifax so special. We can’t wait to share it and celebrate this incredible history together, complete with that special brand of humour that is unique to Calderdale. We are also thrilled to give our support to the Rex Cinema in Elland.”

This one-night-only screening is a must-see not only for rugby league fans, but also history enthusiasts and those who simply love to be entertained. Doors open at 5.30pm, with the film beginning at 6pm, followed by a Q&A session with the film’s director, James Mellor, and stars of the documentary, in which the audience has the chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories and insights from those involved in the film.

To book your ticket, visit www.rugbytown.uk or contact Rainbow Trout Films - [email protected]

Don’t miss this chance to witness Halifax’s rugby league story on the big screen.