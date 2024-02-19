News you can trust since 1853
Award-winning Got 2 Sing Choir to perform at Bradford Cathedral this March

The award-winning contemporary Got 2 Sing Choir from the Midlands will be travelling to Yorkshire for their next annual UK tour.
By Philip LickleyContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
They will be giving a free concert at Bradford Cathedral on Friday 15th March 2024 at 4pm, with a performance filled with fun, energy, and well-loved songs.

Got 2 Sing was established in September 2011 in Stourbridge by founder and creative director Beth Dunn. Starting with 96 members, the choir has now expanded to over 1000 members across the Midlands.

With 15 choirs coming together for this tour, join them for an afternoon of singing and dancing that will get you rocking!

Got 2 Sing ChoirGot 2 Sing Choir
Got 2 Sing Choir

See where the choir will be heading on their concert tour to Yorkshire:

  • Meadowhall, Sheffield - Friday 15th March at 12pm
  • Bradford Cathedral - Friday 15th March at 4pm
  • Parliament Street, York - Saturday 16th March at 10:45am
  • York Museum Gardens - Saturday 16th March at 12:30pm
  • Leeds Railway Station - Sunday 17th March at 11am
  • Leeds Minster - Sunday 17th March at 3pm
