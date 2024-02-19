Award-winning Got 2 Sing Choir to perform at Bradford Cathedral this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will be giving a free concert at Bradford Cathedral on Friday 15th March 2024 at 4pm, with a performance filled with fun, energy, and well-loved songs.

Got 2 Sing was established in September 2011 in Stourbridge by founder and creative director Beth Dunn. Starting with 96 members, the choir has now expanded to over 1000 members across the Midlands.

With 15 choirs coming together for this tour, join them for an afternoon of singing and dancing that will get you rocking!

See where the choir will be heading on their concert tour to Yorkshire: