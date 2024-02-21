Back for 2024, the Bradford Faith Trail: a unique opportunity on your doorstep!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever wondered what’s in a church, masjid, mandir or gurdwara? Then the Bradford Faith Trail – which returns on Saturday 2nd March 2024 – is for you!

The Bradford Faith Trail offers a unique opportunity to discover a little bit about Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Christian (Roman Catholic and Church of England) faith buildings; about the faiths within them; and how they link into Bradford’s local community culture and faith heritage.

The Bradford Faith Trail takes in five fascinating places of worship. You can visit as many places of worship as you like - each place of worship will be open for set times and you will be shown round by experienced guides who are there to answer your questions, and to make your visit more informative and enjoyable. You will then be accompanied to the next venue.

People taking part in the Bradford Faith Trail

The Faith Trail takes place on the first Saturday of the month from March - October and can be walked on foot in a day. The whole trail starts at 10am at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church and finishes at approximately 3:45pm at Bradford Cathedral.

Places on the Faith Trail are limited and booking is essential. To book your free place e-mail Maggie Myers at [email protected] in the first instance, or call the Cathedral Office on 01274 77 77 20 between 9am and 2:45pm Monday to Friday.

The deadline to book your place is the Wednesday before each Faith Trail date, so for the March booking this will be Wednesday 28th February 2024.

The Trail begins at St. Peter’s RC Church at the top of Leeds Road at 10am and works its way down Leeds Road, stopping at the Abu Bakar Masjid, the Shree Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple and the Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurdwara, where everybody enjoys a langar (vegetarian lunch). It finishes around 3:45pm after a tour of Bradford Cathedral and refreshments.

Maggie Myers, Director of Education and Visitors at Bradford Cathedral, who co-ordinates the Faith Trail on behalf of all of the places of worship involved, says:

“The Bradford Faith Trail is a truly unique event and one that we encourage everybody in this area and beyond to experience.

“There are so many faith communities living side by side in this small area of Bradford and the Faith Trail offers the chance to look beyond the doors, to see what is inside, to meet members of the communities, to hear a little of what goes on, to ask questions and to spend a fascinating day with people of all faiths and none. “