Blossoms cross The Pennines to play a stand out-sold out Saturday night show in Halifax

Indie rock favourites Blossoms played a jam packed stand out show with a host of sing-along indie classic hits by the band on a rainy October Saturday evening in Halifax full of bopping tunes the band had the sell-out crowd in the palm of their hands.

The Stockport favourites headed over the Pennines to play a sold-out show at the historic Victoria Theatre to play a whistle-stop show on their round of gigs, it was clear to see the crowd were in for a fabulous night of live music, dancing and a cheeky visit from a 6ft gorilla named Gary who inspires the lad's latest album.

I remember way back when in my youth should I say at the ripe old age of 20 I first heard the blossoms, the lads unique style and music gripped me hook line and sinker from first hearing them on Radio X back then XFM that was well over 10 years ago, having over 10 years success in the music industry and on the indie music scene, The lads just keep getting bigger and better bringing more solid hits to sing and dance along to.

The down to earth talented lads keep going from strength to strength, while having UK number one albums one after another.

Sold Out Show

The evening started off with a stand out set from support Liverpool legends 'The Red Rum Club' who played a phenomenal set, I for one have been following the lads for a few years now and song after song had the crowd dancing and singing along, it was possibly one of the best support acts I have seen at a gig in a long while and I've come away and played the band on Spotify non-stop, they have left a real musical impression on my indie loving heart !.

Just past 9pm with raptures and applause from the Halifax crowd the blossoms made an appearance they certainly pulled out all the stops for the sell-out crowd, looking around it was lovely to see people of all ages and demographics, the lads most definitely pulled out all the stops to put on a fabulous show for all the indie music lovers present, the show included funky dance moves, hit after hit and a 6ft Gorilla with an essence of disco charm and coolness, in my opinion the lads and front man Tom Ogden have once again upped their indie music game and come out on top, it was hands down one of the best gigs I have seen in 2024 .

Front man Tom Ogden had the whole of the Victoria Theatre in the palm of his hand belting out hits such as Gary, crowd pleasing anthem 'Your Girlfriend', Nightclub, Honey Sweet and my personal favourite classic 'Charlemagne' song after song, hit after hit the band played a solid set gripping the crowd and everyone looked to be having the time of their lives, looking back at the show everyone was on a high and was clear to see how the Stockport band just keep getting bigger and better !

I still can't believe Blossoms played a show in my little hometown, with bands like the Blossoms coming to Halifax it really is helping to put Calderdale on the map and making venues like The Piece Hall and The Victoria Theatre sought out places to play.