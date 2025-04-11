Bonnie & Clyde musical to be shown at Halifax cinema this May

Audiences will be able to watch the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple from the comfort of their local cinema

Hit musical Bonnie & Clyde will be shown in UK cinemas, including Vue Halifax, as part of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals Spring season.

Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award- winning production (including Best New Musical - What’s On Stage Awards 2023) re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, audiences will be treated to the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The musical will be shown on 1st May and 4th May.

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/

Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann stars as Bonnie Parker

Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann stars as Bonnie Parker Photo: Submitted

The musical will be shown on 1st May and 4th May. Photo: Submitted

Catch the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation this May

Catch the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation this May Photo: Submitted

Audiences will be able to watch the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous at Vue Halifax

Audiences will be able to watch the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous at Vue Halifax Photo: Submitted

