Bonnie & Clyde musical to be shown at Halifax cinema this May

Hit musical Bonnie & Clyde will be shown in UK cinemas, including Vue Halifax, as part of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals Spring season.

Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award- winning production (including Best New Musical - What’s On Stage Awards 2023) re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, audiences will be treated to the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The musical will be shown on 1st May and 4th May.

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/

1 . Contributed Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann stars as Bonnie Parker Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The musical will be shown on 1st May and 4th May. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Catch the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation this May Photo: Submitted Photo Sales