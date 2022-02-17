Bestselling crime writer to appear at Todmorden Book Festival in March

Mark discusses his latest propulsive thriller, Rabbit Hole with award-winning former journalist and thriller writer Fiona Cummins for Todmorden Book Festival's first Tod Noir event.

Her debut novel, Rattle, published in 2017, received widespread critical acclaim. Her fourth novel, When I Was Ten, was an Irish Times top ten bestseller in 2021. Fiona's new thriller, Into the Dark, will be published in April.

The event, rescheduled from September last year, will be chaired by the crime writer and co-founder of the Hull Noir crime writing festival Nick Quantrill.

Mark Billingham

A spokesperson for the Festival said: "We’re delighted to be hosting our first Tod Noir event at the Hippodrome Theatre in March. As Mark Billingham says, the crime novel can 'shine a light into some of the darker corners of society' and provide new insights into contemporary political and social issues."

The event takes place on Friday 11 March at 7.30pm at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

Tickets are free and available at www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.

Todmorden Book Festival, which ran for the first time in November 2018, returns to venues in the town this autumn.

The dates of this year’s Festival will be announced soon.