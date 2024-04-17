Halifax author writes Doctor Who spin-off novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Cwej, a popular Doctor Who companion from the 1990s, returns on 23 April with a new novel, by local author James Hornby.

The novel, complete with a fun and vibrant cover by Jacob Keith, is adapted from the Audio Visuals range of Doctor Who fan-made audio dramas from the late 1980s. This particular audio, Requiem, was written by none other than Andy Lane (Young Sherlock Holmes), the creator of Chris Cwej.

In this adventure, a massive wave of temporal energy rips through the cosmos, all due to a music composition beyond its power. Chris and friends find themselves in peril once again, and he must make an ultimate sacrifice to save the universe and put things to rights.

Front cover by Jacob Keith

"Requiem is a new beginning for Cwej," says Hornby, "It's been written as a new jumping on point for readers. I can’t think of a better way to start exploring these characters than through a story written by his creator, Andy Lane. It’s been a blast writing Requiem, and I hope that enthusiasm is shared by our readers."

"It's been a tremendous honor to see James work tirelessly to bring our readership the greatest possible adaptation," says range editor Hunter O'Connell. "Cwej: The Series has never felt more adventurous and daring than it does in Cwej: Requiem."

Cwej: Requiem will be available for print and Kindle on 23 April, 2024 in most territories. Preorders for the Kindle edition are now open, with the print version available for sale on the day of release. Future Cwej releases will follow in a bi-yearly schedule, beginning late 2024.