Hebden Bridge author to launch new book at Halifax Minster later this month
Hebden Bridge author Alison Dhuanna will launch her book Walk in Beauty: A guide to Living in Indigenous Wisdom through a poetry soundscape performance at Halifax Minster.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:14 pm
“The Minster will be filled with sacred instruments of the gongs, hang pan drum and wind chimes,” Alison said.
The event is on September 22 at 7pm.
Alison, who has played the gong baths in Hebden Bridge for the last seven years, says the book is a journey of British walks and adventures for all nature lovers.
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-in-beauty-a-poetry-soundscape-with-alison-dhuanna-tickets-386765685577.