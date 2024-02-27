Herstory: local author/illustrator is helping to celebrate Colourful Women in Business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diana, whom having lived for many years in the historic Yorkshire village of Haworth, home to the famous Brontë sisters during the Victorian era, sparked off her range of female focused biography/colouring books with a book dedicated to honouring her local literary legends in 'The Bronte Colouring Book’, now available in The Parsonage shop.

A life-long love of learning and all things creative, plus a hankering for more truth and equality in the world have led Diana to expand her range of hand-illustrated, information-filled colouring books, aiming to inspire creativity and gender equality by honouring great, pioneering women to encourage new generations of fearless females through the peaceful and mindful practice of colouring!

Her most recently published The Great Business Women Colouring Book celebrates business women, who have proven themselves highly successful in what was once seen as ‘a man’s domain,’ while demonstrating how a desire to help others can be good for business! Despite recent improvements in big business, the gender achievement gap in top level positions remains stubbornly with us, with women still being comparatively underpaid, under-promoted and under-represented.

The Great Business Women Colouring Book

The Great Business Women Colouring Book includes biographies and colour-in pages on: CJ Walker, Coco Chanel, Olive Hirst, Anita Roddick, Helen Alexander, Deborah Meaden, Anne Boden, Sheryl Sandberg, Zhou Qunfei, Nishi Katona, Holly Tucker, Aditi Gupta, Rachel Flannagan, Whitney Herd, Victoria Prew

