Inspiration behind Gentleman Jack TV series to hold talk and book signing in Halifax

Jill Liddington

The event takes place at the Albany Club on Clare Road on Saturday, January 21 next year.

Dr Liddington is an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Leeds. Her expertise lies with women's history, especially gender and class in nineteenth and twentieth century Britain.

Jill is the celebrated author of Female Fortune: the Anne Lister diaries 1833-36. This was the book that inspired TV scriptwriter Sally Wainwright to write Gentleman Jack.

The fundraising talk is in conjunction with the Halifax Civic Trust, of which Dr Liddington is a member, and afterwards there will be a book signing of Female Fortune.

Tickets are now on sale at £15 with the proceeds going towards Halifax Civic Trust.

This event is open to everyone, including members of Halifax Civic Trust.