Local Retiree completes lifetime ambition
Rod always had a desire to write a novel, but it always sat low down in his list of priorities, with work, family, and his passion for Sailing always being higher.
Now retired from 53 years in the gas industry, that ambition has been achieved and he self published his book on Amazon, initial reviews and feedback are excellent said Rod, but its hard to let people know it is out there.
The book is a contemporary story, well researched with a credible plot, with much of the action taking place in west yorkshire It also highlights the danger of false information on social media, leading to a devastating attack on the united Kingdom here is the link to amazon, https://amzn.eu/d/flYX3aG it is available in kindle, paperback and hardback