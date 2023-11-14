Programme for Todmorden Book Festival revealed
Best-selling authors Mick Herron and Adele Parks are two of the writers appearing at this year’s event which runs from Friday November 17 to Saturday November 25.
The programme:
Mick Herron, Town Hall Ballroom Friday November 17, 8pm
Mick Herron is the bestselling author of the Slough House spy thrillers.
Saturday 18 November
Fiction Masterclass with Stephen May, Todmorden Community College, 10am – noon
Suitable for both the experienced writer and the shy beginner.
Poetry masterclass with Andrew McMillan, Todmorden Community College, 2pm
J oin Andrew McMillan to explore contemporary poems and have a go at writing your own.
Ghost Signs with Stuart Hennigan, Fielden Hall, 2.30pm
Stu Hennigan’s book Ghost Signs is based on his experiences working as a volunteer driver delivering food parcels during the pandemic.
Victoria Smith – HAGS, St Mary’s Church, 4.30pm
Victoria Smith asks why women are treated with such active disdain. exploring the reasons why misogyny is so very now.
Just Between Us – A conversation with Adele Parks, Todmorden Community College, 7.30pm
Adele Parks was born in North Yorkshire and is the author of 22 bestselling novels.
Sunday November 19
Linda Green – In Little Stars: Reimagining Romeo and Juliet in West Yorkshire, Fielden Hall, 2.30pm
West Yorkshire-based Linda is Linda Green is the bestselling author of 10 novels.
Poetry for Our Time, Fielden Hall, 4.30pm
Three poets – Zaffar Kunial, PIppa Little and James Byrne – explore what it is to be human.
Joelle Taylor in performance, Todmorden Hippodrome, 7.30pm
Joelle Taylor is the author of four collections of poetry.
Short Story Masterclass with Naomi Booth, Todmorden Community College, Tuesday November 21, 3pm
Naomi Booth’s first work of fiction, The Lost Art of Sinking, was set in Todmorden.
Melvin Burgess and Pete Kalu, Wednesday November 22
Event for Y9 students at Todmorden High School
John Billingsley – Legends and Folk Tales of Todmorden, Wednesday November 22, 7pm, Folklore Centre
The presentation will retell several stories associated with local sites.
Pete Brown – Clubland. A convivial conversation, Todmorden Hippodrome Foyer, Friday November 26, 6pm
A tour of working men’s clubs and their social significance.
Music for the Many and Peter Sansom, Todmorden Hippodrome, Saturday November 25, 6pm
An pportunity for our young people to explore different ways into music.