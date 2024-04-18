Ripponden women's group hosts debut novelist and Instagram sensation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local women’s group welcomed author Paula Sutton to The Malthouse this week as part of a nationwide tour celebrating the release of her debut novel, The Potting Shed Murder.

Sutton, named ‘Instagram’s happiest influencer’ by Vogue, released her debut novel on 4th April and this week embarked on a tour that saw her attending events as far and wide as Leicestershire, Edinburgh and the sunny Ryburn Valley. Hosted by Stone’s Roses Women’s Group, the event was opened to members of the wider public and saw Sutton interviewed by radio producer and ghost writer, Becky Bond to a sell-out crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conversation covered everything from Sutton’s early career in fashion PR, representing the likes of Naomi Campbell, her time as Head of Bookings at Elle magazine, her love of vintage and how this led to her career as an Instagram influencer with over half a million followers. She also talked to the room about the ‘mid-life’ pivot and focusing on what sparks joy. Sutton explored the process of moving from idea to finished book, and how moving from urban south London to a rural village shaped her storytelling.

Paula Sutton with interviewer, Becky Bond

Sutton’s debut is a ‘cosy crime’ novel and has been compared to a ‘modern day Agatha Christie’ in a genre that has recently been popularised by smash hit successes from Richard Osman and his The Thursday Murder Club series.

Stone’s Roses President, Jane Moran, said: “We were delighted to welcome Paula to Ripponden. We’ve never done anything like this before and were blown away to host a sell-out 80 seat event. Thank you to Becky Bond for interviewing, The Thoughtful Spot Bookshop (Skircoat Green) for supplying copies of the book, The Malthouse (Rishworth) for hosting and Paula and her publishing team for a thoroughly entertaining evening for our members and friends.”