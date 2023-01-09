Hugely popular children’s author Julia Donaldson is visiting The Book Case on Market Street on Tuesday, January 24.

She will be there from 3pm until 5pm signing copies of her much-loved books.

The shop is taking advance bookings of half-hour time slots to avoid too much queuing.

Julia Donaldson

There will be a charge of £5 which will be refunded against the cost of book purchases.

A range of titles will be available to buy on the day but if you want to order a specific title in advance, you can do so at the time of booking.

Bookings are per family of up to five people. Julia will only be signing books bought on the day and can only sign books for those attending in person.

To book, call 01422 845353 or email [email protected] .