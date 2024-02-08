Bradford Cathedral holds Ash Wednesday service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradford Cathedral will be marking this with a service of Choral Eucharist with the Imposition of Ashes at 7pm, a service which is in addition to the two regular said services on the Wednesday morning at 8:15am and 10:15am. All are welcome at these services.

The Riding Lights Theatre Company will also be bringing the revival of their acclaimed Passion Play - The Narrow Road by Paul Birch – to the Cathedral.

Other special events at Bradford Cathedral this Lent include a retreat morning with Bishop Toby on Saturday 17th February at 10am; the World Day of Prayer service on Friday 1st March at 2pm; and a Prayer Vigil for International Peace - also on the World Day of Prayer – at 6pm.

Ashing in Bradford Cathedral

About Ash Wednesday

The name ‘Ash Wednesday’ comes from the use of ashes on this day, which are an ancient sign of penitence. From the Middle Ages it became the custom to begin Lent by being marked in ash with the sign of the cross.

Lent is the 40-day period that begins on Ash Wednesday. The length of Lent reflects Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, and is a time of study and devotion for Christians. Many Christians today use Lent as an opportunity to focus on an aspect of discipleship, such as prayer, fasting, study or service. Historically, many new Christians also prepared throughout Lent for their baptism, and entry into the life of God's Church, at Easter.

The Revd Pete Gunstone, Minor Canon for Worship and Nurture, says: