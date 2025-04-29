Bradford Cathedral opens on early May Bank Holiday – discover more about its history on a special tour
Bradford Cathedral will be open for visitors on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) from 10am – 4pm where you can explore the building and find out more about its history and heritage.
As part of the day the Cathedral will also be running two tours, at 11am and 1pm.
Maggie Myers, Bradford Cathedral’s Director of Education and Visitors, says: “As part of our Bradford 2025 activities, we are offering a series of tours of Bradford Cathedral during the course of this year.
“If you have always wanted to learn more about this beautiful building, its history and its treasures, this is your opportunity!
“There is no other location in Bradford where you can learn about a history stretching back almost 1,400 years, and tour a beautiful medieval building with Saxon fragments, Victorian and 20th century extensions, stunning Morris & Co. and other stained glass and many historic and contemporary features.”
Tickets for the tours cost £5 (plus booking fee) and can be booked on Bradford Cathedral’s Eventbrite page, or via their website.
Also on Monday, May 5 the Cathedral will be welcoming in walkers who have taken part in that weekend’s Yorkshire Heritage Way, as well as members of Bingley Walkers are Welcome.
You can book your place on the tours by going to https://tour-may25-11.eventbrite.co.uk/ (11am) or https://tour-may25-13.eventbrite.co.uk/ (1pm).
For details of all upcoming services and events at Bradford Cathedral – including future general, ecclesiastical textiles, and Morris & Co tours – please visit https://bradfordcathedral.org.uk/featured-events