Bradford Cathedral set to host Whitney Houston tribute

Step into a world of timeless music and candlelit elegance as Xperience Live proudly presents WHITNEY: The Candlelight Concert – the ultimate tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unmissable evening of soul-stirring music and captivating atmosphere will take place at the historic Bradford Cathedral on Saturday, 31st May 2025.

Set against the stunning backdrop of hundreds of flickering candles, this unique concert experience brings Whitney Houston’s greatest hits to life in a setting unlike any other. Fans will be treated to a live performance of classics such as I Wanna Dance with Somebody, I Will Always Love You, One Moment in Time, How Will I Know, The Greatest Love of All, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Cathedral, with its soaring arches, stunning stained glass, and centuries-old stone walls, provides the perfect setting for this once-in-a-lifetime event. The ethereal beauty of the cathedral, bathed in soft candlelight, enhances every vocal performance and invites the audience to lose themselves in the magic of the moment.

Whitney - The Candlelight Concert

The show promises not only a breathtaking tribute to one of the greatest vocalists of all time, but also a sensory celebration where music, light, and emotion intertwine to deliver a truly unforgettable evening.

Tickets are on sale now at Skiddle.com. Due to the exclusive nature and intimate setting of the performance, tickets are limited and early booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the show starting at 7:30 pm.

A Bradford Cathedral spokesman said: "Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Whitney’s music for the first time, this is a tribute that will stay with you long after the final note. Gather your loved ones, dress to impress, and prepare to be uplifted by the music, the atmosphere, and the memory of a true icon."