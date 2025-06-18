Bradford Cathedral to explore ‘Woven Lives’ as part of UK City of Culture glass installation

The ‘Woven Lives’ installation will be displayed at Bradford Cathedral from the Tuesday 8th July through to Monday 1st September 2025

Woven Lives, an installation of coloured glass that weaves together images and stories of the people of Bradford, will be displayed at Bradford Cathedral this summer as part of the ‘Weaving Stories’ season of events during the UK City of Culture year.

Displayed in the Cathedral from Tuesday 8th July to Monday 1st September 2025, Woven Lives is a beautiful and powerful artwork which talks of the lives and stories of the people of Bradford. The woven coloured glass and symbols, lit from within, show how light and dark times are all part of the story of community and connection.

The process of creating the installation began in Autumn 2024 with workshops held at Shine West Bowling which is based at St Stephen’s church. Using only stones and flowers, diverse groups of people were invited to plot their life story with all its trauma, hard times and glimpses of joy.

Artists Shaeron Caton Rose and Linda Baines helped people to turn life events into personal symbols while Luke Hogan listened, filmed and recorded the stories they were happy to share. He will put together these voices and images in a video to be played as part of the installation.

Finally, people were enabled to screen-print their unique symbols onto glass tiles knowing that their story would be fused together with others into woven glass panels.

In this collaborative artwork, the fourth artist Luke Owens has built the octagonal wooden structure from which the beautiful, illuminated panels of glass will hang in the Holy Spirit Chapel of Bradford Cathedral.

Alongside the glass structure Luke Hogan’s powerful video forms an integral part of the installation, telling the stories of those who participated in the process. In it, people talk candidly about their lives and experiences, sharing their joys and sorrows and celebrating the strength of their supportive community.

You are invited to see the installation in the Cathedral during the regular opening hours, typically Monday – Saturday from 10am – 4pm and Sundays 12noon – 3pm, and around events and services, but please visit the Bradford Cathedral website or social media for any changes to these times.

Linda Baines says of the installation:

“We have all been moved to hear each other’s stories and to celebrate how the light of faith, community and connection can change even the darkest of times. People have been surprised by how good it has felt to see their life as a whole, and to share it with others.”

Shaeron Caton-Rose says:

“I found the process of working with people to tell their whole life story extremely powerful. Seeing the dark times balanced by good times through the use of symbolic objects was helpful to gain perspective and find hope for both individuals and as a community, and the resultant glass designs delighted everyone who took part. The whole process worked really well as an honest yet carefully supported exploration of the stories of people from West Bowling and a reminder that we all need help to live well.”

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts at Bradford Cathedral says:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Woven Lives installation to Bradford Cathedral as part of our Weaving Stories season in the City of Culture celebrations. This stunning piece will accompany and complement our major Weaving Stories arts heritage project which explores how wool crafts have shaped Bradford’s identity — both historically and today.

Set within the intimate Holy Spirit Chapel, Woven Lives will weave together light, colour, and personal narratives, reflecting the rich tapestry of lives that make up our city. We invite everyone to come and experience this remarkable installation—step inside, take in its beauty, and see how your own story connects to Bradford’s ever-evolving journey.”