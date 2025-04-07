Bradford Cathedral to mark Holy Week and Easter with special services

At the start of the week, the 10.30am Liturgy of Palm Sunday will feature the annual procession of palms, music sung by the Cathedral Choir, and Holy Communion.

This will be followed by at 3.30pm by The Cross of Christ: A Choral Meditation for Passiontide featuring music sung by the Bradford Cathedral Choir.

Later in the week, on Maundy Thursday there will be the Liturgy of Maundy Thursday at 7pm, a service which will retell the story of Jesus’ passion for the world through a moving service in which we re-enact his washing of the disciples’ feet, remember him in the sharing of bread and wine, and then have the opportunity to keep ‘The Watch’ with him at the Altar of Repose until his arrest at midnight. The Bishop of Bradford, the Rt Revd Toby Howarth, will be preaching.

On Good Friday, the traditional three hours that mark the crucifixion will be kept in two services. At 12pm there will be Preaching Around the Cross, a creative and reflective engagement with the story of Good Friday using music, art and poetry. At 1.30pm, the Liturgy of Good Friday offers an opportunity to meditate on Jesus’ crucifixion through choral music, silence, the reading of The Passion according to St John, the Reserved Sacrament (Holy Communion), and the symbolic burying of the cross in St Aidan’s Chapel. The Bishop of Bradford, the Rt Revd Toby Howarth, will be preaching at the 12noon service.

On Holy Saturday from 3pm – 4.30pm there will be a ‘Messy Easter’ event. These popular events for children and families include activities, crafts and interactive play entering the stories of the Bible. This time we will be exploring the story of Holy Week and what Jesus might have been thinking and feeling.

The Revd Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says:

“Come and journey through the interactive story of Holy Week in one afternoon. Join the crowd who welcomed Jesus into Jerusalem. Sit at the table with Jesus and his friends at their last supper together. Stand at the foot of the cross and hear Jesus’s final words. Then approach the tomb in preparation for the great climax of the story.”

Later on Saturday – April 19 - starting at 7pm, the Liturgy of Easterwill dramatically retell the story of the resurrection through ancient prophecy, the lighting of a fire, and the sharing of Holy Communion.

During this service, there will also be an opportunity to be baptised or to renew baptismal vows. Interested persons are encouraged to get in touch with the cathedral in advance. The Bishop of Leeds, the Rt. Revd. Nick Baines, will preach and preside at Saturday’s Easter Vigil.

Finally, on Easter Day, there will be services at 8am (Holy Communion from the Book of Common Prayer); Choral Eucharist at 10:30am (also live-streamed); and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm.

As well as these special services to mark Holy Week and Easter, Bradford Cathedral’s regular Wednesday morning services take place at 8:15am and 10:15am, and you can join for prayer from Monday – Saturday, with online morning prayer and evening prayer at 9am and 5:30pm, and Midday Prayer at 12noon (except Good Friday).

You are invited to attend any of these services. More details can be found on the Bradford Cathedral website, where you can also find videos all about Holy Week and Easter, alongside educational resources available for use by schools.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, says: “At this time of year Christians around the world begin to move, in Holy Week, towards remembering the death and resurrection of Jesus.

“Here at the Cathedral we will do the same, starting on Palm Sunday when we remember Jesus’ triumphant entry into the city of Jerusalem.

“This is the most significant week in the Christian year, a week which goes from triumph to apparent disaster and back into triumph.

“But not triumph as many would see it: the triumph of one who goes from death to life - who says to all people, at all times in history, there is always hope.

“We invite you to come and discover that here at Bradford Cathedral during Holy Week this year.”

For more information about Holy Week and Easter at Bradford Cathedral, including the services, events and school resources, please visit bradfordcathedral.org.uk/holy-week-easter

