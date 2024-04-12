Calderdale Music seeks sponsorship for big sing event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voices Together, a three night extravaganza scheduled for July, is a celebration of singing involving 1300 students from 42 schools in Calderdale.

Four “Big Songs” will be performed by all those involved, accompanied by Calderdale Music’s live band, and schools who have chosen to sing their own song will perform from the front of the stage to an audience of around 1000 parents and family each night. As well as ticket holders, there will be approximately 180 school staff supporting students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feedback from schools last year include:“It’s been a wonderful experience and the children were absolutely loving life. It’s certainly something they won’t forget in a hurry.” – Teacher from a Special Needs school“I have a school full of pupils desperate to be in the choir, after hearing all about it today. Thank you!” – Head of School“The list of benefits to the children’s personal development is endless plus they have a memory to last a lifetime.” – Deputy Headteacher

Voices Together 2023

Sponsorship Opportunities: Local businesses keen on supporting this musical celebration can buy a sponsorship package:

Your logo featured prominently in the event program.

Social media shout-outs on Calderdale Music’s Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook accounts using the event hashtag.

Calderdale Music are also seeking donations of raffle prizes for the event.

For further details and inquiries, please contact [email protected].