Calderdale residents are holding a rally for proportional representation

Campaigners for proportional representation across Calderdale are holding a street stall on the Saturday 21 June in St George’s Square in Hebden Bridge to mark the 2024 General Election that saw millions of voters unrepresented.

Samuel Jackson from Make Votes Matter argues that with trust in politics at catastrophic lows, our democracy can no longer survive First Past the Post. Samuel says “The 2024 general election saw a government win a landslide victory on just 34% of the vote, with less than 60% of the electorate turning out. The winning party achieved this victory with fewer votes than they won nationwide in the previous two general elections in 2017 and 2019, which they lost. Here in Calderdale, Labour candidates won in both their safe seat of Halifax and the previously Conservative-held bellwether seat of Calder Valley. However, the winning candidate in the former lost a third of their predecessor’s vote share, and in both constituencies Reform UK split the Conservatives’ support to come in strong third places and turnout fell by over 10% from 2019. With millions of voters turning away from two party politics, there is every chance that in 2029 we could wake up to a government elected on less than 30% of the public vote. Instead of six in ten people being effectively disenfranchised, it could be seven in ten. We cannot afford to let this continue. The need for electoral reform is more urgent than ever.”