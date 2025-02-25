Call for community actors and puppeteers: be part of Iron People @ Eureka!

This one-of-a-kind project brings together local residents and professional theatre-makers to create a powerful new show exploring Calderdale’s landscape and the urgent need to protect our environment for future generations.

Taking place outside Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, the spectacular finale will feature:

Three giant puppet creatures created by Thingumajig Theatre in collaboration with illustrator Chris Mould

Musicians from the Elland Silver Band organisation

A group of community actors and puppeteers

Inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman, the performance will develop a new myth for Calderdale, bringing together storytelling, movement, and puppetry on a grand scale. Participants will work alongside Directors Laurie Sansom and Kash Arshad, Movement Director Jen Malarkey, dance-theatre company Northern Rascals, and puppeteers from Thingumajig Theatre.

No experience is needed – just enthusiasm and a commitment to attend most rehearsals. Spaces are limited, with priority given to Calderdale residents. There are no auditions, and these are unpaid opportunities.

Roles Available:

Community Actors (Ages 16+)In Iron People @ Eureka!, the adults of the valley have ignored the environmental crisis for too long – but now, children are demanding action.

As the story unfolds, the adults must reckon with the consequences of their inaction in a dramatic and immersive showdown.

What to expect:

Be part of a high-energy ensemble scene where children confront the adults, urging them to change.

Use theatrical movement, spoken word, and audience interaction to bring the story to life.

Work with professional theatre-makers to develop your performance.

Community Puppeteers (Ages 16+):

Help bring three extraordinary puppet creatures to life – rising from Calderdale’s rivers, moors, and streets. Designed collaboratively with local children, Chris Mould, and Thingumajig Theatre, these puppets will be at the heart of the performance.

What to expect:

Work as a team to operate the giant puppets.

Develop the puppets’ unique personalities and physicality with professional puppeteers.

Be part of an unforgettable large-scale outdoor spectacle.

No puppetry experience is needed – if you love physical performance, storytelling, and teamwork, we’d love to hear from you!

How to get involved:

Sign up for free at: northern-broadsides.co.uk/iron-people