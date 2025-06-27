Celebrate the Textile and Craft Heritage of Bradford Cathedral at two-day free festival

‘Crafting the Cathedral’ takes place on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th July 2025 as part of the city-wide Bradford Heritage Festival.

Trying out stitching, having a go at stone carving, and seeing weavers, spinners, dyers, embroiderers and lacemakers in action are just three of the many activities, exhibitions and installations you can discover at ‘Crafting the Cathedral’, a two-day event taking place on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th July 2025 at Bradford Cathedral.

Running from 11am – 2pm on each day, the Friday is aimed at those interested in textiles and crafting, and the Saturday for families and children. Both days are entirely free to attend and open to everyone, with some additional paid-for tours for those wanting to delve deeper into the textile and craft heritage of the Cathedral.

The two-day event is part of the city-wide Bradford Heritage Festival taking place over that weekend, as well as being part of the Cathedral’s “Weaving Stories” project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Friday 11th July is a day for those interested in textiles and crafting. Between 11am and 2pm, you can:

See the Bradford Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers demonstrating different types of weaving, using Turkish spindles and spinning wheels. There will also be examples of their work for you to view and you will have the opportunity to spin wool which you can then add to our loom weaving

See the ongoing work of the Stitching@Bradford Cathedral, the Cathedral Stitching community group, creating William Morris & Co. inspired kneelers for the Lady Chapel

Try your hand at embroidery stitching using stitches from across Europe and beyond, similar to those that will be used on the final tapestry design on our loom

See the Craven Guild of Lacemakers demonstrating bobbin lacemaking, with samples of their work on display

Alongside these free activities, you can also sign up to one of two Ecclesiastical Textiles’ Tours, at 11am and 1pm, where you can discover more about the Cathedral’s collection of beautiful, intricate and historically significant ecclesiastical textiles.

Families and children are welcome to come along from 11am – 2pm on Saturday 12th July where you can:

Take part in free colouring and craft activities available for children

See the West Riding Stone Carvers Association demonstrating their craft in the Cathedral grounds and there will be the opportunity to have a go yourself

Test your knowledge with the Natural Dyeing Quiz, having a go at matching the wool to the plant

Try your hand at embroidery stitching and simple card weaving

See Who Made My Clothes?: The International Feltmakers’ Association, Yorkshire Branch, will be exhibiting work about the ethics of the fashion trade.

And the Bradford Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers and Cathedral Stitchers continue their activities from Friday

There will also be a special paid guided Craft Tour on the Saturday at 12noon, which will give you extra information about some of the Cathedral’s beautifully crafted features, objects and textiles.

Alongside these special pop-up activities, you can also:

Weave your story into the Cathedral’s loom at the West End as part of the on-going tapestry project

View the Knit The Stripes installation, a 15-metre-long warming stripe display that charts our changing temperature from the 1850s to the present.

See Woven Lives, a powerful artwork using woven coloured glass and symbols, lit from within, telling the lives and stories of the people of Bradford.

Maggie Myers, Director of Education and Visitors at Bradford Cathedral, says: “This is going to be a fantastic two-day craft heritage event, celebrating Bradford and the Cathedral's textile heritage. We will have skilled craftspeople practising their crafts, opportunities for people to join in themselves and a number of interesting exhibitions linked to textiles and other crafts.

“By booking onto one of the special tours, there is also the opportunity to look more closely at the magnificent textiles, stained glass and other crafted pieces in the building. We can't wait to offer this one-off special event!"

Vicky Clifton, Executive Director of Bradford Heritage Connection says: "We are thrilled that Crafting at the Cathedral is a key part of the Festival programme. The heritage crafts of weaving and stone masonry in the magnificent setting of our Cathedral, honours our rich cultural heritage in Bradford but also connects local communities and visitors to the craftsmanship that has shaped our history."