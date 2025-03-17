Celebrating the wonderful women of Halifax at the Minster
The Festival line-up welcomes dynamic speakers such as Alison Lowe, our West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor. Also, trailblazing women’s wellbeing workshops such as Ambient Tribe’s ‘Own The Room’ Confidence building and Headspace’s ‘Beyond Balance’ Workshop. Alongside this, Calderdale Libraries will be supporting the research and discovery of iconic local women past and present. There are many more events to meet the needs and tastes of all women.
The day includes art exhibitions from many quarters and ends with a performed play, written especially for the festival, called ‘Anne Lister Teas’. This celebrates the sometimes-unseen work of women who support all our voluntary organisations. The Festival of Women is a day to explore, celebrate and be together. The Minster invites women of all ages and backgrounds.
FESTIVAL OF WOMEN - 'Researching Calderdale's Women'
Date: Saturday, March 29
Time: 10 - 11:30am
Location: Church Street Halifax HX1 1QL