Celebrating the wonderful women of Halifax at the Minster

The Festival of Women at Halifax Minster on 29th March, is a new event celebrating women’s diverse lives and stories. It is not a religious event but one that includes and respects the varied spiritual backgrounds of women in our area. This inclusive festival, with wellbeing at its core, invites women from Calderdale and beyond to visit, take part, learn and enjoy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival line-up welcomes dynamic speakers such as Alison Lowe, our West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor. Also, trailblazing women’s wellbeing workshops such as Ambient Tribe’s ‘Own The Room’ Confidence building and Headspace’s ‘Beyond Balance’ Workshop. Alongside this, Calderdale Libraries will be supporting the research and discovery of iconic local women past and present. There are many more events to meet the needs and tastes of all women.

The day includes art exhibitions from many quarters and ends with a performed play, written especially for the festival, called ‘Anne Lister Teas’. This celebrates the sometimes-unseen work of women who support all our voluntary organisations. The Festival of Women is a day to explore, celebrate and be together. The Minster invites women of all ages and backgrounds.

FESTIVAL OF WOMEN - 'Researching Calderdale's Women'

Drop in or sign up for an event!

Date: Saturday, March 29

Time: 10 - 11:30am

Location: Church Street Halifax HX1 1QL

Free ticket link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-of-women-researching-calderdales-women-tickets