Cellist and poet Kenneth Wilson to perform at Bradford Cathedral as part of 2000-mile tour of all English cathedrals

‘Meditation on the Seven Last Words of Jesus’ comes to Bradford Cathedral on Friday, May 23 at 3pm.

Cumbrian cellist and poet Kenneth Wilson, 66, is known for his mad projects. But perhaps this one – Pilgrim Cello – is the maddest of all.

Starting on Sunday, May 18, Kenneth will cycle, with his cello, 2,000 miles around all 42 of the English Anglican cathedrals.

It’s not just a bike ride, however. It’s a pilgrimage, in the ancient tradition of Christian journeying. And it’s also a concert tour. Kenneth will be giving a performance of a specially-written Meditation in 40 of the 42 cathedrals.

Kenneth with his cello

He has already performed the Meditation on the Seven Last Words in cathedrals as far apart as Salisbury, Rochester, and Liverpool. The Meditation is a moving evocation of Jesus’s last hours on the cross, combining Kenneth’s short poems with the timeless solo cello music of Bach.

“It’s more than a religious work, though,” Kenneth explains. “The Meditation offers music and poetry that has meaning well beyond that. Even if you’ve never been in a cathedral before, I hope the Meditation – as well as the journey – will speak to you!”

Three years ago, Kenneth cycled, with his cello, from Hadrian’s Wall to Rome. On that journey he performed in tents, in halls, in the open on the highest paved road over the Alps, and at the Musei Capitolini in Rome. His book, Highway Cello, about that journey, was described by best-selling author Christi Daugherty as “an absolute charmer of a travel book.” The Dalai Lama called his earlier work, Orange Dust: Journeys After the Buddha, “inspirational” and “uplifting.”

As well as music and poetry, there is another dimension to Pilgrim Cello. As Kenneth explains, “I will also be carrying with me seven iconic paintings by abstract artist Gillian Lever, which vividly illustrate the Seven Last Words. They underline the “pilgrimage” element of the 2,000-mile journey, and will be displayed at each cathedral performance.”

Pilgrim Cellist Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth Wilson will be performing at Bradford Cathedral on Friday 23rd May 2025 at 3pm, as well as playing two short pieces at the launch of the Cathedrals Cycle Relay 2025 the following day, Saturday, May 24 from 10:30am.

Full details of all his performances can be found on his website, www.kennethwilsoncello.com/pilgrim-cello/

As well as coming to see a performance, Kenneth hopes that some cyclists might be inspired to join him for a bit of a ride as he passes through the area. But if you do, he promises not to ask you to carry the cello!