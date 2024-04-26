Choirfest: Waiting for Dawn to raise funds for local charity Music for the Many

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concert will be held at St James the Great Church on Church Lane, Hebden Bridge on the 11th May. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £5/£3 for singers and £7/£5 for non-singers which are available on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/choirfest-tickets but cash on the door preferred. In addition, there will be tea, coffee and delicious homemade cakes available for a donation.

Hilary Chadwick, singer with Waiting for Dawn explained “Music for the Many help identify barriers to music education and find ways to overcome these barriers, whether they arise from poverty, culture, social environment, family circumstances, learning difficulties or disabilities. The Todmorden based charity offer free instrumental tuition to children in the area, which we think is an invaluable and fantastic service, that is worthy of our support”

She added “At our last event on March 24th, we raised an amazing £600 for charity, which was split evenly between ‘Survival International’ and ‘Medical Aid for Palestinians’ (MAP). This time the members of Waiting for Dawn have chosen to raise valuable funds for a local charity, ‘Music for the Many’, so their great work across the community continue.”

Waiting for Dawn, singing at their last charity fundraiser in Heptonstall’s Octangonal Church

Singing continues onto Sunday, the 12th May, with an evening concert with visiting Georgian ensemble, Amer-Imeri. The doors open at 6.30pm and the concert runs from 7pm - 9pm, tickets are £15, or £10 concessions. During the day the choir are running a workshop at Todfellows Space in Todmorden from 2-5pm, cost £25/15, or there is a combined ticket for both events at £32/20. Georgian song is described as 'a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity' by UNESCO. This will be an opportunity to hear and learn from some of the most exquisite singers in the world. More information & tickets can be found here; www.tickettailor.com/events

Further information:

‘Waiting for Dawn’ formed in 2019 and are now a 7 piece acapella group that weave harmonies in a range of musical genres including folk, world music and pop songs, singing harmonies that will touch your heart

‘Music for the Many’ was founded in 2018 in Todmorden to provide instrumental tuition and other musical opportunities on an equitable and inclusive basis, free of charge, to children and young people in our community.