Anyone living in Kirklees or Calderdale with a love and interest in Yorkshire dialect is invited to come along to an afternoon of music, poetry, anecdote and laughter – a Reet Grand Yorkshire Do at the Yorkshire Society’s annual Christmas Crack in Brighouse.

Members and friends of Yorkshire’s unique dialect will be at the Smith Gallery on Halifax Road Brighouse on Saturday 14th December between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Headline Attractions are Calderdale and Bradford folk singers Jim Jarrett and Nigel Broadbent, followed by poems and tales by members of the Society and guests, delivered in the unique language of God’s Open Country.

Everyone welcome. There is a small admission charge and light refreshments will be available. The event is hosted by Friends of the Rydings

Rod Dimbleby Chairman Yorkshire Dialect Society

Anyone who would like to learn to speak and write Yorkshire dialect or just brush up their dialect knowledge and skills can do so at a series of special classes Let’s Talk Tyke, by noted dialect expert and language teacher Rod Dimbleby, Chair of the Yorkshire Dialect Society. These classes will be taking place at the Bradford Mechanics Institute Library, 76 Kirkgate Bradford BD1 1SZ

11:00 - 13:00 on Saturdays 25th Jan, 1st Feb, 8th Feb, (break for 1 week) 22nd Feb, 1st March, 8th March. Course fee £5 per class. To book your place contact [email protected]. Advance booking essential.

For further information contact Colin Speakman – 01943 470909/0772 162957.