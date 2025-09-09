Cindy's Seated Stompers launch

Carolyn began with gentle warming up exercises then taught and lead the way though a number of dances emphasising continuously that any movement is the choice of the individual to do as little or as much as they are able. Standing up is included in those options and one lady chose to participate by dancing standing up. Singing along is also very much encouraged and everyone joined in loudly with the song “Sweet Caroline”.

As the lesson progressed the energy in the room grew and laughter and smiles became more prevalent as the attendees reacted to Carolyn’s wonderfully sensitive and witty teaching.

The afternoon’s Grand Finale was learning a dance to Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best”. This hugely energetic song and music raised the atmosphere to a higher level and carried people through a wonderfully choreographed set of moves that raised a resounding cheer from everyone.

Tea, coffee and cake rounded off the session with conversations about looking forward to the next lesson - Monday, September 15 at 2 pm at Foundry Street Community Centre.

Just turn up. Everyone is welcome.

This was the realisation of a dream for Cindy who originally had the idea of offering seated dancing and hence making the benefits of dancing accessible to a wider audience. She is quoted as saying “I have wanted to run dance lessons for people who have issues standing up for many years and, for me, it is wonderful that Carolyn, with her professional expertise and warm hearted personality has taken that idea and made the reality something far better than I ever imagined.”

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Contact details for Cindy's Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott

Contact details for the Cindy's Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

