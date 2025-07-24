How can you not laugh?placeholder image
Cindy’s Stompers create Spanish link

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 16:28 BST
Cindy and her Stompers took their efforts to build communities to a different level on Wednesday, July 23, as they hosted a number of Spanish visitors in the Foundry Street Community Centre Line Dance lessons. Cindy chose the dances carefully to include music and themes with Spanish connections and this was very much appreciated with everyone participating and large amounts of noise, energy and laughter.

This group - mainly from around Madrid - are visiting relatives and friends on a tour of the UK whilst improving their English and they contacted Cindy to ask if they could participate in one of her lessons.

The morning concluded with lunch in the Willow Tree Cafe and the visitors left after gaining promises that the Stompers would take their dances on a reciprocal visit to Spain.

Cindy’s next appearance will be on Saturday, July 26 between 1pm and 3pm in the large Marquee in Dean Clough Mills’ car park to participate in a Country and Western Event held by The Next Level.

Space at Foundry Street Community Centre

1. Contributed

Space at Foundry Street Community Centre Photo: Submitted

Socialising over lunch

2. Contributed

Socialising over lunch Photo: Submitted

There's room for everyone

3. Contributed

There's room for everyone Photo: Submitted

Hola!

4. Contributed

Hola! Photo: Submitted

