Cindy’s Stompers create Spanish link

This group - mainly from around Madrid - are visiting relatives and friends on a tour of the UK whilst improving their English and they contacted Cindy to ask if they could participate in one of her lessons.
The morning concluded with lunch in the Willow Tree Cafe and the visitors left after gaining promises that the Stompers would take their dances on a reciprocal visit to Spain.
Cindy’s next appearance will be on Saturday, July 26 between 1pm and 3pm in the large Marquee in Dean Clough Mills’ car park to participate in a Country and Western Event held by The Next Level.