Cindy's Stompers' Dual appearance at The Great Get Together

On Sunday, 6th July, at The Great Get Together in Crow Wood Park Cindy and her Stompers had two opportunities to dance and her volunteer dancers enthusiastically joined in both. In their first appearance Cindy showcased some of the dances she has choreographed to be performed sitting down. In the second she lead her dance group with their traditional schedule which finalised with huge numbers of the public joining in.