Cindy's Stompers' Dual appearance at The Great Get Together

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
On Sunday, 6th July, at The Great Get Together in Crow Wood Park Cindy and her Stompers had two opportunities to dance and her volunteer dancers enthusiastically joined in both. In their first appearance Cindy showcased some of the dances she has choreographed to be performed sitting down. In the second she lead her dance group with their traditional schedule which finalised with huge numbers of the public joining in.

The atmosphere on both occasions was full of fun and laughter: dances included “The Bar Song”, a 2025 International FlashMob dance with well recognised music by Shaboozey, a dance to Ed Sheeran’s lively “Azizam” and a dance to the now well recognised “House of Bamboo” from the BBC series “This City is Ours”.

Lessons for the Seated dances will begin on Monday, 8th September, at 2pm at Foundry Street Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge.

Contact Carolyn Scott for Seated Dance lessons: Carolyn Scott

Email: [email protected]

Contact details for the Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Email: [email protected]

Everyone just join in!

1. Contributed

Everyone just join in! Photo: Submitted

Just follow the leader..

2. Contributed

Just follow the leader.. Photo: Submitted

And Sowerby Bridge Snails joined in..

3. Contributed

And Sowerby Bridge Snails joined in.. Photo: Submitted

and for the next half hour...

4. Contributed

and for the next half hour... Photo: Submitted

