Cindy's Stompers' Dual appearance at The Great Get Together

The atmosphere on both occasions was full of fun and laughter: dances included “The Bar Song”, a 2025 International FlashMob dance with well recognised music by Shaboozey, a dance to Ed Sheeran’s lively “Azizam” and a dance to the now well recognised “House of Bamboo” from the BBC series “This City is Ours”.
Lessons for the Seated dances will begin on Monday, 8th September, at 2pm at Foundry Street Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge.
Contact Carolyn Scott for Seated Dance lessons: Carolyn Scott
Email: [email protected]
Contact details for the Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson
FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers
Email: [email protected]