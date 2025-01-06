Colleagues step up for their community
Employees at Core Facility Services have signed up to take part in a 10-mile charity walk to raise £10,000 for people in Calderdale who are homeless and in crisis.
They are inviting other businesses to join them by entering a team into The Big Ten, an event organised by charity Happy Days, which will see participants walk a route that takes in 10 iconic landmarks in and around Halifax on 26th April.
Colette Watts, Managing Director of Core Facility Services, said: “The event was held for the first time last year and we really enjoyed being part of it so we were keen to sign up early for this year’s event – and encourage other local businesses to join us. “Our staff can’t wait to don their walking boots, take on the 10 mile challenge and drum up lots of sponsorship to support Happy Days.”
Laura Whitham of Happy Days said: “We’re thrilled that the Core team has signed up and are already starting to help us move towards our ambitious target of £10,000.
“The event is open to everyone – businesses, groups, individuals and families – and we encourage people to sign up now online on our website.”
To sign up to take part in The Big 10 on 26th April visit https://happydaysuk.org/events/the-big-10-walk/