Come join Forus Tree on Saturday 19th October at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, from 10-3pm, for a fun day of collecting tree seeds and connecting with nature! This event is a great opportunity to learn about different tree species and how to harvest their seeds. You will be helping to diversify new woodlands and hedgerows. This community event is supported by the Growing Diversity project.

Free Community tree seed collecting day!

Saturday October 19th from 10am-3pm.

Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.

Tree Seed Collection

OL14 7BS.

Booking via Eventbrite.

The seeds you collect will be processed, germinated and grown at our Community Tree Nursery, Daisy Bank, Mytholmroyd. Here we have a weekly volunteer day, 'Forus Fridays' where you will always be welcome. When the saplings are big enough, they will be available for the many planting schemes we carry out in Calderdale each winter.

The seeds you collect will be processed, germinated and grown at our Community Tree Nursery, Daisy Bank, Mytholmroyd. Here we have a weekly volunteer day, ‘Forus Fridays’ where you will always be welcome. When the saplings are big enough, they will be available for the many planting schemes we carry out in Calderdale each winter. Forus Fridays

This community event is supported by the Growing Diversity project, which is a partnership between the Fellowship of Trees, and the Woodland Trust, supported by the Forestry Commission. You can find out more about the project here.

The project aims to enable an increase in Native tree seed collection in certain areas of England where there is lower seed collection occurring.

There will be a videographer attending the event. We will seek your consent and respect your wishes if you choose not to be filmed or photographed.

To book your place please go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-tree-seed-collecting-day-tickets-978217122747?aff=oddtdtcreator

There is funding available towards travel costs for those who book and attend. We will send details of how to claim in the confirmation email.

Please be sure to include an email address when you book your ticket so that we can send you a confirmation email.

Don't miss out on this chance to make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery of Centre Vale Park. See you there!

‘Yorkshire is one the key regions in England where the Growing Diversity project is delivering focused support for increasing tree seed collection. We are privileged to be working in partnership with Forus Tree on this special event. The Growing Diversity project provides free webinars and in person events to help a wide range of people learn how to grow trees from seed’. (Hilary Campbell, Growing Diversity Project Coordinator).