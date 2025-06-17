Craft for Climate bring their Knit the Stripes exhibition to Bradford Cathedral

Knit the Stripes was created by the community art project Craft for Climate. The installation involved local crafters knitting individual scarves displaying annual average temperature data and, when assembled, it charts the history of Bradford’s changing climate from 1853 to 2023.

Knit the Stripes was showcased in 2024 at the Saltaire Arts Trail, where it was seen by over 2,000 visitors. The 15m long installation originally ran through to 2023, charting the 170 years since Salts Mill was built, but an additional scarf – tracking temperature change in 2024 – will be included when it’s displayed in Bradford Cathedral.

Visitors will be able to find out more about Knit the Stripes – and the eco work of the Cathedral, and there will also be a chance for them to contribute to the exhibition through an interactive piece.

The exhibition will be launched at the Cathedral on Saturday July 5 at 4.30pm with ‘The Big Craft and Climate Chat’. At this launch event, along with the chance to see the Stripes in this new space, all are invited to get involved in crafting for climate – knitting or crocheting to contribute to a new ‘2025’ display. Yarn will be provided – all you need to do is bring your knitting needles or crochet hook (recommended size 3.75 – 4.5mm).

There will also be the opportunity to have a go at learning to knit or crochet.

The event is free to attend with the option for a pay as you feel donation on the day to cover ongoing Craft for Climate project costs. Refreshments will be available to purchase, and you can book your place via the Bradford Cathedral website.

Jody Harris, Project Lead on ‘Knit The Stripes’, says:

“We know our climate is changing and the most rapid warming has occurred in recent years. We also know that what we do next will have a profound impact in years to come.

“Craft for Climate has given people a chance to come together and collaborate on a visually impactful piece of public art that injects colour and creativity into climate change awareness.

“It’s been great to see people engage so positively with the project. Knit the Stripes doesn’t just tell a climate story, it also tells a story about community and connection and optimism, and how every positive action, no matter how small, really does matter.”

Over 200 crafters – aged from 7 to 97 - volunteered their time to knit the stripes and build the display, meeting in workplaces, churches, schools, homes, shops, cafés, and community halls, using the time to talk about climate issues and taking positive climate action.

The community knitters contributed 3.5 million stitches, led by members of the Saltaire Women’s Institute. The wool for the project was donated by West Yorkshire Spinners, with additional support from Shipley Town Council. The Baildon, Shipley and Saltaire Men’s Shed built the frames for the display.

The display draws inspiration from the warming stripes created by Professor Ed Hawkins at Reading University (showyourstripes.info) and uses Met Office temperature data. The Stripes use different coloured yarns to show temperature change in Bradford over the last 170 years. Years that were cooler than average are represented by the blue tones; the cooler the year, the deeper the blue. Years that were warmer than average are represented by the red tones; the warmer the year, the deeper the red.

This installation is part of the ‘Weaving Stories’ season for Bradford 2025, running from May – September. Events and exhibitions during this time will help people to explore the rich heritage of Bradford through the historic threads of the wool trade that go back to the Cathedral’s foundations 1,400 years ago, that still bind the global city together.

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says: "Knit the Stripes is an exciting installation and we're delighted that it will find home in Bradford Cathedral over the summer of 2025. The project ticks many of our creative boxes. Mainly it provokes a conversation not only about the climate but also about the role craft can play in community building. It also has brought people together into a creative community to create the stunning piece. Finally, it celebrates and connects people with history. All these things make this a perfect exhibition for the Cathedral.

“Do come along and be struck again by the visual impact of this piece; join the conversation which it inspires and, as part of a wider season of work, explore ways in which you can connect with the heritage of Bradford in the beauty of our cathedral."

Knit the Stripes by Craft for Climate will be exhibited in Bradford Cathedral from Tuesday 1st July to Thursday 28th August 2025, with a launch event on Saturday 5th July at 4:30pm. You can book your place for the launch at https://bradfordcathedral.org.uk/event/knit-the-stripes-launch-event/

