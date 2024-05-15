Criminal psychologist who worked with Kray twins brings true crime tour to Huddersfield

By Claire KennyContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Renowned criminal psychologist, writer, radio host and podcaster Linda Sage is talking true crime to the people of Huddersfield!

Linda spent forty years working in England’s top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe. Her events not only captivate and shock audiences but leave them with a deeper understanding of the

workings of criminal minds.

Linda says: “I’m really looking forward to talking true crime at The John Smith’s Stadium. I’ll share many professional insights, from psychiatric evaluations to crime scene evidence, and talk to audiences about what life in Category A prisons is really like.

Linda SageLinda Sage
“I promise to deliver a fascinating event which will shock and captivate.”

Everyone is welcome at the event but it is only suitable for children aged 15 plus. Details are:

True crime tales at The John Smith’s Stadium

The John Smith’s Stadium

Thursday 26 September, 19:00-21:30

Book here

