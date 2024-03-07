Dance company looking for young Calderdale women to perform at Square Chapel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reviving Her is a new dance-theatre show exploring the challenges young women face in being seen, heard and living in a patriarchal society. It is a Key Commission for Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 (CultureDale).
The workshops, running on Thursday evenings at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, will cover contemporary dance, movement and choreography, physical theatre, script development and spoken word. Some dance experience is preferable but not compulsory.
Co-Artistic Director at Northern Rascals, Anna Holmes, said: “This will be a brilliant opportunity to work with your local professional dance company, meet others, develop performance and creative skills, and get the chance to perform on stage. This is Northern Rascals’ first female-led project and we’re hoping the show will be a powerful, socially activist piece about young, Northern female empowerment and identity.”
On what to expect at the workshops, she continued: “We’re a very friendly bunch, so the sessions are going to be very supportive and welcoming, and most of all – fun! We’d love to hear from lots of different local young women to create our community cast response to the themes of the show.”
To find out more and express your interest, visit: www.northernrascals.com/reviving-us