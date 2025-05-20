Dementia Awareness Week

The Arts Charity at Dean Clough (ACDC) is welcoming dementia expert, Inspector Neil Taylor to Dean Clough’s Crossley Gallery on Thursday 22nd May 5-6 pm. Neil’s presentation will cover aspects of the condition and how best to help people living with dementia.

Neil is a serving West Yorkshire Police Officer who is Chair of Dementia Friendly Todmorden.

This session is taking place prior to the opening of ACDC’s ‘Brightside Arts Club Café’ on 5th June. ‘Brightside’ is an arts café for members newly diagnosed with dementia. ACDC is working in partnership with Age UK.

The café will be providing art materials and arts activities led by ACDC’s professional artists accompanied by gentle live music, luscious cakes, tea and coffee.

The Brightside Arts Club Café

The Arts Charity at Dean Clough (CIO 1170751) leads and manages the arts programme at Dean Clough, including 12 exhibition spaces, 28 Artist Studios and the ACDC Community Art School.

For additional information contact Catherine Graham Exhibitions Officer email : [email protected]

Anita Cormac OBE (Executive Trustee ACDC) said: "ACDC is offering this free session to help people understand more about dementia, its prevalence and ways to help those living with it. We are a ‘customer-facing’ arts charity and Neil’s presentation will highlight and raise awareness of the condition."