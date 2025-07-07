Discover more about Bradford Cathedral’s Morris & Co. stained glass windows at upcoming tours

The Morris & Co. tours on Thursday 17th July 2025 will lift the lid on some of the amazing things to see in Bradford Cathedral

On Thursday 17th July, Bradford Cathedral will be opening its doors for a pair of Morris & Co. Stained Glass Window Tours, focussing on the Morris & Co. windows in the Cathedral.

The famous Victorian artist and designer William Morris founded Morris & Co. and, along with renowned figures such as Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and Ford Madox Brown, created many pieces of stunning stained glass, some early examples of which are on display in four locations in Bradford Cathedral. The stained glass also includes a figure, recently discovered to have been designed by William De Morgan.

The tours will also include an appreciation of the magnificent West Window, a beautiful Pre-Raphaelite window designed by Heaton, Butler and Bayne.

Tour of Bradford Cathedral

You can book your places now for the tours, which take place at either 11am (https://morris-tour-july2025-1.eventbrite.co.uk) or 1pm (https://morris-tour-july2025-2.eventbrite.co.uk). Tickets are £7 each, plus booking fee.

Maggie Myers, Bradford Cathedral’s Director of Education and Visitors, says:

“We are delighted to be able to offer these new tours exploring our Morris & Co. stained glass here at Bradford Cathedral. We are fortunate to have an extensive collection of the early work of Morris & Co. in 4 locations in the building, with designs by D G Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones, Ford Madox Brown, Philip Webb, Peter Paul Marshall, Albert Moore, William De Morgan and William Morris himself.

“The tour is a wonderful way to learn more about Bradford Cathedral's stunning stained glass and the Victorian artists and architects who created the designs.”