Easter4Elland Community Letter Trail
Sixteen local businesses have volunteered to house a letter in their window from 16th March until 2pm on the 28th March so that any ages can wonder around Elland and look for them in order to make an Easter sentence.
We hope the Elland community will embrace this free event and it will enable the businesses to get some much needed footfall and promotion, whist at the same time providing a fun free Easter activity.
The record sheets are in the Elland Phone Box Book Swop, you will need a pen! The completed forms are to be placed in a box that can be found in Roots, Elland.
All correct entries will then be collected and a winner pulled at random at 6 pm live on Facebook on the 28th March. The winner will collect a fabulous chocolate bouquet kindly donated by EarthThings Florists on Saturday the 30th March having been notified.
We cannot thank the following businesses enough for getting in the community spirit:
- Elland PhoneBox Book Swap
- Ashbys
- Craft &Tap
- Roots
- EarthThings Florists
- Curriodity
- Fascinate &Bling
- Jacksons Florist
- Overgate-Little Stars
- Nailzone
- No Ruff Days
- Elland Pet Supplies
- Nailsby.emxo
- Project Colt
- Rex Cinema
- Clifford Cooper &Sons
We hope to build on this and make it an annual event. Please follow Easter4Elland on Facebook for any updates and news.
Alongside this we are collecting as many Easter eggs as we can to distribute around Elland from the 22nd March. We currently have 202 eggs!
Elland Food Bank and Project Colt are two places that will benefit, alongside others to be chosen.