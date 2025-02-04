Electric Bloom - a new music festival for under 18s in Calderdale

Electric Bloom is for music lovers aged 11 to 18 at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge on February 8, starring some of the hottest new bands and singers around:

Creating a safe and inclusive space for all young people Electric Bloom is a brand new Saturday afternoon event for music lovers aged 11 to 18 at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge on the 8th February, starring some of the hottest new bands and singers around:

Brand New Legs blend rock with neo-soul grooves, they have been headlining shows at iconic venues such as Manchester’s Deaf Institute and Band on the Wall, they headlined Happy Valley Pride’s Youth Pride Stage in 2024.

The Incident are an exciting new young band from Halifax brimming with style and effervescence. Their debut album will be produced in LA by Dr Dre’s lead man at Aftermath, Erik 'Blu2th' Griggs. Pure pop perfection!

Lilly Rae Grant

Eva Kiss is a rising independent artist from Halifax. Supported by four incredibly talented bandmates, Eva’s songwriting echoes the sounds of her influences: Nirvana, PJ Harvey, Fiona Apple, and The Pretty Reckless.

Lily Rae Grant is a 17 year-old Manchester born singer/songwriter already making waves in Manchester and Calderdale.

Non-alcoholic refreshments will be available.

Book your FREE place at https://happyvalleypride.co.uk/whats-on/114/electric-bloom

Eva Kiss

Tickets are available on a first come first served basis, more info on the website.

Electric Bloom has been inspired by our Youth Pride community called the Prisms, made up of students from @rvhs_school, @todmorden_high, @nhgs_halifax, we’re so proud to have an event led by young people for young people.

Saturday, February 8, 2pm – 5pm.

The Trades Club, Holme Street, Hebden Bridge HX7